Honda Becomes Fastest Manufacturer to Sell 3.5 Crore Two-wheelers in India

The Honda Africa Twin offers great riding experience. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates a historical milestone as the company’s four manufacturing plants in India have together crossed the 35 million two-wheeler mark in total. Honda is the only two-wheeler brand in India to reach this milestone and cross the 35-million-unit mark in just 17 years.Honda 2Wheelers India started operations in 2001. It took 11 years to achieve the initial 10 million units cumulative production in India (milestone achieved in 2012). Honda added the next 25 million customers in just five and half years. With this, Honda is now 35 million customers strong.Rolling out the historic 35million two-wheeler, an ‘Activa 4G’ from Honda’s second plant in Tapukara (Rajasthan), Mr. Minoru Kato – President & CEO, Honda 2Wheelers India said, “Thanks to great support from customers in both India and 68 countries across the world, Honda 2Wheelers India is celebrating our 35 millionth two-wheeler landmark today. Taking forward this love and trust, we at Honda are committed to provide quality products and experiences that make customers’ lives more enjoyable.”Honda produced approximately 14.8 million units of motorcycles worldwide (from April to December 2017). Of this, Honda 2Wheelers India accounted for approximately 31% of the motorcycle production and reinforced its position as the biggest two-wheeler production hub for Honda globally.Interestingly, Honda 2Wheelers made its entry into the then dying segment of automatic scooters with its first offering for India – the Activa. In 2004, Honda made its entry into the motorcycle segment with 150cc CB Unicorn and followed this with the launch of 125cc CB Shine (India’s largest selling 125cc motorcycle) in 2006.Today, Honda is the only two-wheeler brand to offer a diversified portfolio, with as many as 24 two-wheeler models ranging from 110cc to 1800cc capacity.