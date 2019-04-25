Honda BR-V Long Term Review – Mid Report

Honda BR-V offers a compelling SUV look from the front. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Honda BR-V has a three-row cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

The Honda BR-V is an MPV offering from the Japanese car manufacturer and has been serving the domestic market for quite some time now. While the BR-V is known to provide practicality of an MPV, thanks to a three-row cabin and design of an SUV, the BR-V needs an update to keep it going against the competition like newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift and Mahindra Marazzo. That said, the Honda BR-V still offers a value proposition to the buyers. We have been driving the BR-V for some time now and after driving it for more than 3000 km over a period of 2 months, here’s our mid-report of the long term review of Honda BR-V.First things first, the Honda BR-V is an incredibly practical car and the space we are talking here is not limited to seating 7 people in the cabin. The cup holes, door pockets, boot space with the third row up are all spacious enough for a big family in India. With the third row down, you can generate additional space. Getting to the third row is also easy and folding the second row seats to access the third row is hassle free. The very fact that you can recline the second row seats add to the charm of the Honda BR-V.Then comes the design part, which is unique for a market like India obsessed with SUVs. The front fascia is reminiscent of the WR-V and has a design akin a compact SUV thanks to the use of ample chrome. From the side too, the BR-V doesn’t look like an MPV and has an interesting design language thanks to the large windows and body lines.In terms of driving, we found the steering really nimble and easy to operate in city driving and the car performs best at cruising speeds. The Honda BR-V doesn’t like to be pushed too hard and offers a very relaxed driving dynamics. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 bhp power is powerful enough for city driving and we even got a constant mileage of 18 kmpl in city driving, which is a bit shy of being incredible for a car of this size. Just so you know, Honda claims a mileage of 21.9 kmpl (ARAI certified).Coming to the negatives of the Honda BR-V, the biggest turn-off for us was the NVH levels inside the car. The cabin becomes incredible noisy while accelerating the car hard, or running at three digit speed. The suspension is also on a bit harder side and the car can’t take much of the crevices and bumps, without passing them inside the cabin.In terms of equipment, the diesel BR-V is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox which is a bit clunky and hard to operate, especially on low gears like 2nd and 3rd. There’s no armrest for the drive too which creates a lot of trouble in everyday driving. While the access to the third row seat is easy, it’s not wide enough for three adults to sit with ease.We will continue to drive the Honda BR-V for a few more months and will bring a final report to you. So keep tuned.