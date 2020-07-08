Honda Car India Offering Discounts Upto Rs 1.68 Lakh on Selected Models in July 2020

As India has already begun its unlocking phases starting June 2020, the automobile makers have geared up their sales. The Honda Car India is providing some exciting discounts and exchange bonuses for selected vehicles in the month of July 2020.







The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. Interested buyers can avail these offers for different models of Honda Civic, Honda Amaze and Honda City. However, it is to be noted that there are no discounts on the WR-V facelift and CR-V.







Honda Civic: The buyers interested in petrol-powered Honda Civic can avail a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, while the offer on diesel models is Rs 1.5 lakh.







Honda Amaze: The new Honda Amaze BS6 is available with a 5-year warranty, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, an additional loyalty benefit of Rs 6000 for existing Honda Car owners. Along with it, one can also take a corporate discount of Rs 4000.

Honda City: The third car on offer is the Honda City, with different offers on its various models. For buying the ZX CVT variant of the Honda City BS6, an interested buyer can avail cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The ZX manual offers Rs 1.3 lakh benefits, including Rs 80,000 cash discount and Rs 50,000 exchange bonus.







The VX CVT variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 70,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 8,000. Buyers can avail Rs 55,000 cash discount and Rs 35,000 exchange bonus on VX manual.

