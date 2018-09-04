Honda Cars, Ashok Leyland and Ford India Register Growth in August 2018 Sales

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland and car maker Ford India on Saturday said they had logged sales growth in August. In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 17,386 units last month as against 13,637 units logged in August 2017. Car maker Ford India said its total sales last month stood at 20,648 units as compared to 15,470 units sold in August 2017.The domestic wholesales in August rose to 8,042 vehicles as against 7,777 units in the same month last year. Exports grew to 12,606 vehicles compared to 7,963 units in August 2017, Ford India said. On its part, Honda Cars India sold 17,621 units last month, up from 17,361 units sold in August 2017."There was an impact of Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST related high base effect of August 17. We hope to recover quickly and keep growing strongly with rollout of attractive offers starting from today through the festive season ahead," Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales Honda Cars was quoted as saying in the statement.