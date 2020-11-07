Honda Cars Being Offered With Discounts up to Rs 2.5 Lakh as Part of Special Diwali Offers, Valid Till November 30

As the festive season begins, Honda is offering a special discount for all its old and new customers. The carmaker has come up with some special discounted rates that are going to be valid only by the end of this month, November 30.

Let's take a look at what benefits does a buyer of the following car get from Honda:

Honda Jazz

The buyer can get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. This offer is applicable on all the variants of the vehicle.

Honda Amaze

The vehicle which is priced between Rs 6.17 Lakh and Rs 9.99 Lakh offers a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for petrol variants and Rs 10,000 for diesel variants. Further, the Amaze Special Edition discount offers an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or cash discount of up to Rs 7,000 without exchange. The total benefit one can get on a petrol variant is up to Rs 47,000 and the same for a diesel variant is up to Rs 37,000.

Honda WR-V

The cash discount on the vehicle that ranges from Rs 8.49 lakhs to Rs 10.99 lakhs, is up to Rs 25,000. The total benefits across all variants of the vehicle are up to Rs 40,000.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Honda is not offering any cash discounts on the fifth-gen Honda City. The buyer can only get an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000 if one already has a vehicle to trade-in.

Honda Civic

This is perhaps the most massive discount that the carmaker is offering. The petrol variant of the vehicle will be made available at a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh while for the diesel variant the buyer is eligible for a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh cash discount. The vehicle is priced from Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 22.34 lakh.

As per a report published in Zigwheels, it goes on to say that the discount will be applicable to all vehicles except the Honda CRV and the fourth-gen Honda City.