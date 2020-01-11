Honda Cars Being Offered With Discounts of up to Rs 4 Lakh, Here's the Complete Offer List

Car manufacturers are trying to drive down their BS4 inventories before BS6 emission norms come into place from April 2020. The Supreme Court last year ordered that BS4 vehicle should not be sold across the country post-March 31, 2020. The Bharat Stage norms are instituted by the government to regulate air pollutants coming out from motor vehicles.

In view of the upcoming BS6 norms, Japanese manufacturer Honda is also trying to empty its BS4 inventory, offering discounts on both 2020 and 2019 stock. Here are some of the models, which can fetch you a great discount.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz. (Photo: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

The premium hatchback has a large boot space or various utility storages. One of the best among its competitors like Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Jazz comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The car’s 2020 stock attracts a cash discount worth Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, while the 2019 stock fetches Rs 25,000 cash discount and exchange bonus up to Rs 25,000.

Honda Civic

New 2019 Honda Civic. (Photo: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Honda unveiled Civic’s latest generation sedan in India in 2019. The sedan, which competes with Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra in the segment, carry a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on V CVT, Rs 1.25 lakh on Vx, Rs 75,000 on Zx CVT and an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 on petrol Vx and ZX trims on its 2019 petrol stock. On the other hand, its 2019 diesel stock is available for a discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on 2020 stock and Rs 2.5 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Based on Jazz, Honda WR-V is the cross-hatchback, which got a lot of attention of the buyers after its launch. The car offers both petrol and diesel engine options to the buyers. However, it does not have an automatic transmission. WR-V’s 2020 stock brings a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,000, while its 2019 stock offers a discount of Rs 25,000 cash discount, up to Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Available in both 2WD and 4WD option, the SUV by Honda comes with both petrol and diesel engines. CR-V’s 2D variant gets a maximum benefit worth Rs 4 lakh, while 4WD fetches a maximum discount of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Honda Amaze, the entry-level car from Honda, competes with Hyundai Xcent, Ford Figo Aspire and Maruti Dzire in the segment. Amaze’s 2020 stock attracts Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and 5 years warranty, while 2019 manufactured Amaze fetches Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and 5 years warranty.

