Honda Cars India Adds New Diesel 'V' Grade in the WR-V Compact SUV

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced an all-new Diesel V grade of the WR-V compact SUV, along with an enhanced S and VX grade with additional features. The newly introduced V grade, available in Diesel, is positioned between the S and VX grade and is equipped with premium exterior features like Headlamp Integrated Signature LED DRLs & position lamps, Front Fog lamps, Turn indicators on ORVM, Gunmetal finish R16 Multi-spoke Alloy Wheel, Chrome Door Handles and Rear Micro Antenna.

Speaking on the introduction of latest addition and enhancements in WR-V, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle introduced in 2017, features the brand’s global DNA and has been well accepted by customers. We are extremely delighted to introduce the new V grade and enriched versions of S & VX grade for WR-V. We are confident that the freshness added to WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.”

The new grade has an Urban Sophisticated Black & Silver upholstery and comes with a 7-inch Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with AVN, Steering mounted controls for HFT, Audio, Voice command & Cruise control, Automatic Climate Control, One Push Start/Stop Button with white and red illumination, Honda Smart Key System with Keyless Remote, Front Centre Armrest with Storage Console, Tilt and Telescopic Power Steering (EPS).

The new WR-V grade is equipped with a wide range of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies, which are offered as standard equipment like Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE TM) Body Structure, Dual SRS Front Airbags, Anti-lock Brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Rear Parking sensor, Front Passenger seat belt reminder, High Speed Alert, Pedestrian injury mitigation technology, Intelligent Pedal (Brake Over-Ride System) and Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines. Apart from the new V grade, the existing Honda WR-V S & VX grade also get enhanced features.