Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Honda Cars India Adds New Diesel 'V' Grade in the WR-V Compact SUV

The newly introduced V grade, available in Diesel, is positioned between the S and VX grade and is equipped with additional premium exterior features.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Honda Cars India Adds New Diesel 'V' Grade in the WR-V Compact SUV
Honda WR-V V Grade. (Image source: Honda)
Loading...

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced an all-new Diesel V grade of the WR-V compact SUV, along with an enhanced S and VX grade with additional features. The newly introduced V grade, available in Diesel, is positioned between the S and VX grade and is equipped with premium exterior features like Headlamp Integrated Signature LED DRLs & position lamps, Front Fog lamps, Turn indicators on ORVM, Gunmetal finish R16 Multi-spoke Alloy Wheel, Chrome Door Handles and Rear Micro Antenna.

Speaking on the introduction of latest addition and enhancements in WR-V, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle introduced in 2017, features the brand’s global DNA and has been well accepted by customers. We are extremely delighted to introduce the new V grade and enriched versions of S & VX grade for WR-V. We are confident that the freshness added to WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.”

The new grade has an Urban Sophisticated Black & Silver upholstery and comes with a 7-inch Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with AVN, Steering mounted controls for HFT, Audio, Voice command & Cruise control, Automatic Climate Control, One Push Start/Stop Button with white and red illumination, Honda Smart Key System with Keyless Remote, Front Centre Armrest with Storage Console, Tilt and Telescopic Power Steering (EPS).

The new WR-V grade is equipped with a wide range of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies, which are offered as standard equipment like Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE TM) Body Structure, Dual SRS Front Airbags, Anti-lock Brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Rear Parking sensor, Front Passenger seat belt reminder, High Speed Alert, Pedestrian injury mitigation technology, Intelligent Pedal (Brake Over-Ride System) and Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines. Apart from the new V grade, the existing Honda WR-V S & VX grade also get enhanced features.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram