Honda Cars India Announces Festive Benefits of Upto Rs 38,800 on Select Models in April

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL), has announced offers for all customers who plan to buy new cars this month on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Bihu and Poila Baisakh which are celebrated in various parts of the country. These offers can be availed at all authorised Honda dealerships across India and are valid till April 30, 2021. The available offers are in form of Cash Discounts or Accessories and Discount on Car Exchange. There are additional benefits for existing Honda customers like Loyalty Bonus and Special Exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car.

Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “We wish everyone a safe festive period. Being an auspicious occasion, many customers make their car purchase during this time of the year and our endeavour is to enable buyers avail best value for their money, peace of mind and pride of ownership.” “Personal mobility has become a necessity in the current health scenario and to facilitate a safe, secure and contactless buying experience, our online platform ‘Honda for Home’ backed by robust sales process of our dealerships is fully equipped to support our customers,” he added.

Honda os offering the Amaze with offers of up to Rs 38,800. Other models with the benefits include the 5th gen Honda City with Rs 10,000, Jazz with 32,300 and Honda WR-V with benefits of up to Rs 32,500.

The company also offers exclusive benefits for Government Employees and select Corporates. HCIL has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans.

