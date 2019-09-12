Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Honda Cars India Announces Tie Up With ORIX for Car Leasing Services

Honda Cars India Ltd. signed a lease with car renting company Orix with many benefits to customers, like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Honda Cars India Announces Tie Up With ORIX for Car Leasing Services
New 2019 Honda Civic. (Photo: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Loading...

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) announced the launch of its new car leasing services in association with Orix, a car leasing and rental company. As a part of this association, customers can avail leasing options for Honda CR-V, Honda Civic and Honda City for both corporate customers and individual customers. The leasing option can be availed by self-employed professionals, businessmen and salaried individuals.

Speaking about the new leasing programme, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Car leasing offers convenience, access to latest vehicles and enables customers to enjoy the perks of using a car without having to purchase it. Car leasing is gaining popularity in India and we are delighted to associate with Orix to offer tailor-made solutions for anyone who wants to enjoy benefits of the modern ownership experience. In addition to corporate customers, the programme has been specially rolled out for individual customers as well.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO Orix India said, “Honda Cars India has been an aspirational brand in the country. We believe this partnership will fulfil many young dreams by enabling them to experience HCIL’s premium products through our innovative and curated lease options. We are looking forward to further strengthen our portfolio with the inclusion of more HCIL products in the future”. The lease plan will offer many benefits to customers like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals as per requirement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram