Honda Cars India Introduces Any Time Warranty Program

Reinforcing its commitment towards customer delight and enhancing the ownership experience, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), launched a first of its kind Any Time Warranty offering that can be bought by the customer annually till 10 years of vehicle usage from the time of first purchase. This is the longest warranty coverage available from any auto brand in India and is also transferable with change in ownership. HCIL was the first manufacturer in the industry to offer Any Time Warranty up to seven years in 2014 and now is expanding the offering till 10 years in yet another industry-first move. This new warranty package will not only reduce the total cost of ownership of the car but will also augment the resale value.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “We strive towards having customers for Life. In line with this commitment, Honda has introduced the industry-first Anytime Warranty Program up to 10 years for our customers. This programme is a testimony to the brand attributes of Durability, Quality and Reliability associated with Honda cars and we believe it will further enhance peace of mind to our customers.”

Any Time Warranty by Honda Cars India

This is the first time that such a program has been introduced in the Indian Automotive Industry. This program gives a coverage of "1 Year / 20,000 Kms". The eligibility criteria to get into this program is:

1. Vehicle age less than 10 Years (from policy start date)

2. Odometer reading less than 1,20,000 Kms from new vehicle sale date

Customers can opt for this program anytime even after expiry of Standard Warranty / Extended Warranty. The vehicle will be required to qualify for a formal inspection by an authorised dealer in case of a break-in warranty and preventive maintenance service. Under the Any Time Warranty, the dealer will repair or replace any part which proves to be defective within the limits of Any Time Warranty (Terms & Conditions applicable) at no charges to the customer for parts and labour.

