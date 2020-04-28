Honda Cars India Introduces Online Booking Platform to Purchase Cars

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced its ‘Honda from Home’ online booking platform through its corporate website. With this digital solution, customers can manage their car purchase from their homes without having to visit the dealership.

The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. Designed to simplify the booking process by offering round-the-clock access from any location, this digital booking platform will soon integrate HCIL’s pan-India dealerships.

Customers can now book their car online by following a simple process:

Interested customers can visit the Honda Cars India’s website and select Book Now option. After customer information validation, they can select the car model of their choice along with its variant/ fuel type, transmission (AT/MT) and colour. Customers can then select their city and dealership where they intend to make the purchase. After verifying the information summary page, the customer can proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book online. A booking confirmation id is generated which is sent to the customer via SMS/ Email and the selected dealer receives the customer details including booking id. The next stage involves a sales executive - from the chosen HCIL dealership - who will contact the customer to work out further documentation and discuss finance or payment options. Once the formalities regarding documentation and payment are done, the car will be home-delivered to the customer at a later date.

