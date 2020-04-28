AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Honda Cars India Introduces Online Booking Platform to Purchase Cars

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Image for Representation (Reuters)

The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online.

Share this:

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced its ‘Honda from Home’ online booking platform through its corporate website. With this digital solution, customers can manage their car purchase from their homes without having to visit the dealership.

The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. Designed to simplify the booking process by offering round-the-clock access from any location, this digital booking platform will soon integrate HCIL’s pan-India dealerships.

Customers can now book their car online by following a simple process:

Interested customers can visit the Honda Cars India’s website and select Book Now option. After customer information validation, they can select the car model of their choice along with its variant/ fuel type, transmission (AT/MT) and colour. Customers can then select their city and dealership where they intend to make the purchase. After verifying the information summary page, the customer can proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book online. A booking confirmation id is generated which is sent to the customer via SMS/ Email and the selected dealer receives the customer details including booking id. The next stage involves a sales executive - from the chosen HCIL dealership - who will contact the customer to work out further documentation and discuss finance or payment options. Once the formalities regarding documentation and payment are done, the car will be home-delivered to the customer at a later date.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres