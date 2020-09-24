Honda Cars India Introduces Virtual Showroom for Customers to Experience Cars Online

Honda Cars India Ltd has launched its Virtual Showroom as part of the company’s digital plans to move closer to customers. This platform will enable customers to discover and engage with Honda’s entire model range in a digital experience from the comfort of their homes.

The interactive showroom can be accessed through computer & smartphone browsers where customers can intuitively browse and explore the design, features and technical details available for each model. The Virtual Showroom enhances customers’ field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “With this initiative we have brought experience of a real Honda showroom in a virtual form to our customers so that they can digitally explore and experience the features of their favorite Honda cars on the go and also from the comfort of their homes in a convenient manner. In an age, where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles.”

The Virtual Showroom offers a wide array of Clickable Hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior & interior aspects of the car. Taking it a step further, it allows customers to visualise the effects of Headlamp, Fog Lamp, Tail lamp and Sunroof for an enhanced experience. The Colorizer option to view the car colour from different angles, Variant Comparison option to understand the best suitable variant as per need are some of the features that add to the convenience of the prospective customers to make their purchase decision.