Honda Cars India Issues Recall Notice for 65,651 Vehicles Due to Defective Fuel Pumps

Honda Cars India Ltd.(HCIL) today announced a voluntary recall of 65,651 of its cars manufactured in 2018 to replace the fuel pump. Honda confirmed that the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.

The models involved in the recall include Amaze, City, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V, CR-V and Brio cars. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 20th June 2020 and the owners will be contacted individually.

As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with a limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, Honda has advised the customers to visit the dealer with prior appointment.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.