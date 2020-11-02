Honda Cars India Launches Exclusive Editions of Amaze and WR-V; Gets Cosmetic Updates Inside Out

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has launched the Exclusive Editions of two of its models - compact sedan Honda Amaze & compact SUV Honda WR-V. Both the Exclusive Editions models will be based on the top grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol engine options and offer an enhanced premium package which will be available in all colours. Customers can buy these Excusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V through online sales platform "Honda from Home", alongside HCIL authorized dealership network across the country.

Speaking about the introduction of these Exclusive Editions, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features. Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much awaited car purchase.”

Honda Amaze ‘Exclusive Editions’ Highlights:

• Based on top grade VX in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel

• Appealing Window Chrome Moulding

• Attractive Chrome Garnish at Fog Lamp & Trunk

• Premium Suede Black Seat cover

• Comfortable & Functional Armrest

• Step illumination and Front Foot Light

• Exclusive Edition Emblem

Honda WR-V ’Exclusive Editions’ Highlights:

• Based on top grade VX in MT version of both Petrol and Diesel

• Attractive Chrome garnished Grille & Fog Lamp

• Exclusive edition Body Graphics

• Premium Suede Seat cover

• Step illumination and Front Foot Light

• Exclusive Edition Emblem

While the prices for the Amaze Exclusive Edition Petrol MT is Rs 7,96,000, the CVT model is priced at Rs 8,79,000. The Exclusive Edition Diesel MT is priced at Rs 9,26,000 and the CVT at Rs 9,99,000. As for the Honda WR-V, the

Exclusive Edition Petrol MT is priced at Rs 9,69,900 and the Exclusive Edition Diesel MT is priced at Rs 10,99,900.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.