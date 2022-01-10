Honda Cars India Offering Massive Bonuses and Discounts on City, Jazz and WR-V

In a bid to propel its sales through New Year benefits, Honda Cars India has announced massive offers and discounts for its range of cars this January 2022. From its popular hatchback Honda Jazz to its one of the bestselling sedans Honda City, motor-heads can avail a number of benefits on these cars.

Customers looking to buy Honda’s WR-V this month can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs 4,000 corporate bonus are also on offer. In case you are exchanging your current Honda car with the WR-V, then the bonus can go up to Rs 17,000. Meanwhile, no cash discounts are available for the WR-V but combining the other bonuses, customers can still save a total of up to Rs 26,000 with their purchase.

For the 4th-Gen Honda City, customers can achieve a total savings of Rs 20,000. This includes a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, loyalty benefits of Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 worth of corporate offers. Whereas, the 5th-Gen of the Honda city will give you major savings which can go up to Rs 35,596. Apart from the exchange bonuses and other benefits, Honda is offering Free of Charge (FOC) accessories worth up to Rs 10,596. However, customers can only choose either the Rs 10,000 cash discount or the free accessories.

Honda Amaze too comes with significant savings of up to Rs 15,000 but Honda is not offering any cash discounts for this sedan for now. But customers can still have loyalty benefits and corporate offers along with Rs 6,000 exchange bonus.

After the 5th-Gen Honda City, Honda is giving the most lucrative deal on its Jazz. The company has offered an option between cash discounts of Rs 10,000 and FOC of Rs 12,147 for the Jazz as well.

Besides this, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 for exchange with a Honda make is also there. The combined savings for the Jazz can go up to Rs 33,147.

