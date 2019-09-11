Honda Cars India Offers Massive Discounts of Upto Rs 4 Lakh
Amid the current slowdown in the Automobile Industry, Honda dealerships across India are offering discounts and benefits, including deals on extended warranty, insurance and accessories, on its various models.
Honda logo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The automobile industry in the country is reeling under a slowdown due to poor demand. Amid this, Honda dealerships across India are offering discounts and benefits on its various models in its portfolio. The benefits include deals on extended warranty, insurance and accessories.
Honda CR-V
The fifth-generation Honda CR-V arrived in India last year, and all the diesel variants of the car are being offered at a cash discount of Rs 4 lakh. The demand for the seven-seater SUV hasn’t been adequate following which heavy discounts are being offered to lure buyers in a slumping market. The diesel Honda CR-V comes with a 120hp, 1.6-litre engine paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV is offered with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. There’s also a 154hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine with a CVT automatic on offer.
Honda BR-V
Another seven-seater SUV, Honda BR-V comes at an affordable price but lack the rugged SUV appeal and resembles much like an MPV. The engine options Honda BR-V include a 119hp, 1.5-litre petrol and a 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel, both of which provide a decent driving experience. Benefits of up to Rs 1.20 lakh is being offered by the Honda deals across all the variants of BR-V.
Honda Civic
The 10th-generation Honda Civic sedan rivals the Hyundai Elantra and the Skoda Octavia and avail benefits of up to Rs 85,000. The sedan comes with a 141hp, 1.8-litre petrol engine with a CVT auto or a 120hp, 1.6-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol-CVT combination is smooth and nice while the diesel-manual is refined and efficient. Buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 85,000.
Honda City
Honda City still gives a tough competition to other midsize sedans. The sedan is most preferred for its space and comfort. The 119hp, 1.5-litre petrol gives good performance and the 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel, although noisy, is efficient. While a few of the top-end Honda City trims are expensive, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 70,000 offered across all variants.
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz is the most spacious car among its competitors including Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. It comes with a 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol and a 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the petrol having the option of a CVT automatic. The petrol-automatic powertrain gives a smooth driving experience. Benefits of up to Rs 60,000 can be availed by buyers on all Honda Jazz variants.
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V, a jacked-up version of the Jazz, gets SUV styling elements, a retuned suspension setup and some more features. However, there is no CVT on offer in the petrol variants. The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and the diesel motor gets a 6-speed manual transmission. Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 are being offered across all the variants of the Honda WR-V in September.
Honda Amaze
The second generation of the Honda Amaze compact sedan was launched in 2018 and is one of the most selling cars by Honda. Amaze comes with the choice of either a 90hp 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox or a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100hp with the 5-speed manual and 80hp with the CVT gearbox option. Dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 53,000 on Honda Amaze, including maintenance programs and an extended warranty.
