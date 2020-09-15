Honda Cars India Organises Body and Paint Service Camp at All Dealerships Across India

Honda Cars India has announced a body and paint service camp at all Honda dealerships across in India. This initiative starts from 14th September and will continue till 26th September 2020 at all authorized service outlets.

The 13-day body and paint service camp will offer multiple benefits to Honda customers including offers on customer paid body and paint repair in terms of labour and select parts like bumpers, windshield and side mirror; interior enrichment, paint treatment and beautification and overall car sanitization.

Customers will be offered free services like top wash and body and paint evaluation and additional battery buyback offer during this camp.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Staying true to our commitment of providing Joy of buying and superior ownership experience to our customers, all Honda dealers across India are organizing this Body & Paint Service camp for their cars. This camp will help them to maintain their cars and renew their appearance after the lockdown period. We appeal to our customers to avail the benefits offered during the camp and treat your loved vehicles with a makeover.”

The company says that customers are advised to book the service appointment before visiting the dealerships through the Honda Cars India website, Honda Connect app or by directly contacting the dealership.