English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection

The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorized Honda car dealerships across India starting from 26th July 2018 and the owners will be contacted individually.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection
New Honda Amaze. (Image: News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced that it would carry out a product update of the EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) Sensor harness by inspecting 7,290 units of Honda Amaze manufactured from 17 April 2018 to 24 May 2018. There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and EPS indicator light comes on.

HCIL will voluntarily replace the EPS column unit after inspection, if required. The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorized Honda car dealerships across India starting from 26th July 2018 and the owners will be contacted individually.

New Honda Jazz 2018. (Image: Honda) New Honda Jazz 2018. (Image: Honda)

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this Product Update campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website (www.hondacarindia.com).

Honda currently sells Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V in India. Honda recently launched the new 2018 Honda Jazz premium hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 7.35 Lakh.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...