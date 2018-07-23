English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection
The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorized Honda car dealerships across India starting from 26th July 2018 and the owners will be contacted individually.
New Honda Amaze. (Image: News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced that it would carry out a product update of the EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) Sensor harness by inspecting 7,290 units of Honda Amaze manufactured from 17 April 2018 to 24 May 2018. There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and EPS indicator light comes on.
HCIL will voluntarily replace the EPS column unit after inspection, if required. The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorized Honda car dealerships across India starting from 26th July 2018 and the owners will be contacted individually.
New Honda Jazz 2018. (Image: Honda)
The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this Product Update campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website (www.hondacarindia.com).
Honda currently sells Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V in India. Honda recently launched the new 2018 Honda Jazz premium hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 7.35 Lakh.
Honda currently sells Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V in India. Honda recently launched the new 2018 Honda Jazz premium hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 7.35 Lakh.
