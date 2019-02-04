English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Cars India Registers Industry Best 23% Growth in January 2019 Car Sales
The company’s product range includes Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V – which are manufactured in India.
Honda Amaze. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered a growth of 23% with monthly domestic sales of 18,261 units in January 2019 against 14,838 units in the corresponding month in 2018. HCIL also exported a total of 200 units in January 2019. During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative growth of 5.7%, selling 153,058 units during Apr’18 – Jan’19, against 144,802 units in the corresponding period last year.
Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “HCIL sales efforts backed by excellent support from dealers, helped us achieve the sales growth of 23% in January. Responding to the tepid market situation with extensive marketing efforts including on-ground activations focusing on Tier 2&3 markets, drove sales of all Honda models in the month.” “With additional benefits in Direct Taxes announced in today’s Interim Budget, we expect the consumer sentiment to improve in the coming months,” he added.
The company’s product range includes Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V – which are manufactured in India. The Accord Hybrid is being sold as a completely build unit imported from Thailand.
