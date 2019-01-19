English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Cars India to Hike Prices by up to Rs 10,000 from February 1
Honda said that they will hike the price of its premium SUV CR-V by Rs 10,000 and other models by up to Rs 7,000 from February.
Honda Amaze. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Cars India said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 10,000 from next month in order to partially offset the impact of an increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. The company will hike the price of its premium SUV CR-V by Rs 10,000 and other models by up to Rs 7,000 from February, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement. The company currently sells a range of products in the country from hatchback Brio to premium sedan Accord Hybrid.
Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “There has been huge pressure on costs owing to commodity prices & foreign exchange rates and we had been trying to hold this increase for as long as possible. However, we are now compelled to pass on a part of the increased costs to customers effective Feb 1.”
Earlier, during the month, Maruti Suzuki India had announced price hike for its select models by up to Rs 10,000. Besides MSI, automakers like Toyota Kirloskar Motor and utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India had also announced plans to hike prices of their respective models from January this year.
(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
