Honda Cars India to Launch Mid-Size SUV by 2023, Reveals Future Plans for Market

Car making giant Honda will soon be launching an all new mid-size SUV for the Indian market. Interestingly, this vehicle will first be launched in India and will subsequently be released in other countries. The mid-size car in all likelihood will be based on Honda City’s platform. The four wheeler has been codenamed 31XA internally. If all goes well the soon to be launched vehicle will enter production in August 2023.

As per a report, Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India asserted that the SUV which will first be launched in India will also be released in other countries as the cost incurred in developing and making of a vehicle is very high. He also added that the mid-size SUV will take design cues from Honda N7X Concept SUV. Moreover, the car maker has also filed a trademark for ‘Elevate’. Even though there is no confirmation from the brand, there are chances that the offering may be named ‘Elevate’. There are chances that the vehicle may come in a 5-seat variant and a 7-seat variant.

The engine of the soon to be launched car is going to be the same as its successful offering Honda City. The reason behind doing this is that developing all parts and making entirely new powertrains needs a lot of time and money and at the moment Honda is in a rush to introduce its SUV offering in the market.

There are high chances that the car in the pipeline will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 121 PS of max power and 145 Nm of torque. There will also be a diesel engine option which churns out 100 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine’s capacity will be 1.5 litres.

