Honda Cars India to Replace Faulty Fuel Pumps in 77,954 Vehicles; Issues Voluntarily Recall

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced that it will voluntarily replace Fuel Pump in 77,954 units of its select models in India. The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 17th April 2021 and the owners are being contacted individually.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.

All models on sale as well as discontinued ones too fall in the list. The car with most faulty pumps is the Honda Amaze compact sedan, which also happens to be the best selling Honda currently. More than 30,000 units are issued recall. Next is the 4th gen Honda City, with more than 20,000 units issued recall. WR-V, Jazz and Civic follows the list with over 5,000 units of each being issued a recall. Cars like BR-V and CR-V are also on the list.

As per a statement by Honda, since the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff due to COVID-19 restrictions, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience.

