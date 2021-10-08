Honda Cars Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 53,500 on Select Models in India - Details Here

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has rolled out its festive offers under ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its customers across India at the onset of ‘Navratri’. During these festive promotions, customers can avail of a host of attractive offers while purchasing their favourite Honda car across all authorised Honda dealerships till October 31, 2021.

Commenting on the exciting offers, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. This festive season we are delighted to provide exciting offers and promotions for our entire Honda product line to make car purchase more rewarding bringing the much-needed joy during these times.” He further added, “The improvement in consumer sentiment and the current sales momentum have proven that there is a good demand for our products in the market. We are hopeful that festive fervor will give the necessary boost to the overall auto industry.”

These special offers for customers will be in form of Cash Discounts, Accessories, Loyalty bonus and special Exchange benefits. The company has also tied up with 17 banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them over 50 attractive and affordable finance schemes for on-road financing with low Rate of Interest, low EMI packages, special moratorium schemes and long tenure loans.

