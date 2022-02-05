Honda Cars Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 35,596 on Its Range Till End of February

This February might prove as the best month to bring home a new Honda car as the Japanese automaker has announced significant discounts for its range of cars. From its much-loved sedan Honda City to its subcompact crossover SUV Honda WR-V, one can get these cars for cheaper this month with a discount of up to Rs 35,596. However, the offers are valid only till the end of February 2022.

As reported by CarWale, Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or Free of Cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 12,158 for Honda Jazz. Meanwhile, an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000 is also on offer which can go up to Rs 7,000 if you are planning to exchange a Honda car. Existing Honda customers can also get a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 while a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 is also on offer.

Honda’s one of the best-selling cars Honda City (Fourth generation) also comes with a discounted price this February. The manufacturer is offering benefits worth up to Rs 20,000 which includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and an additional corporate bonus of Rs 8,000.

Notably, the fifth-generation model of Honda City attracts the greatest benefits among all cars. The total discounts across all grades of the fifth-generation Honda City can go up to Rs 35,596. Customers can take benefit of up to Rs 10,000 cash discount or FOC accessories up to Rs 10,596. Moreover, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 is also available. In addition, a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is also on offer.

Customers can avail of several benefits while buying the Honda Amaze as well. All variants of Amaze have a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 while Honda owners can take advantage of Rs 6,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus.

Honda’s sub-compact crossover SUV Honda WR-V, can be bought with total benefits of up to Rs 26,000 this month. Here too, we get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Like other models, Honda owners will get a better deal here as well, with an additional benefit of Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

