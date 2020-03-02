Honda Cars Reports 46 Per Cent Decline in Domestic Sales in February

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 46.26 per cent drop in domestic sales at 7,269 units in February. The company had sold 13,527 units in the domestic market in February 2019, HCIL said in a statement. Exports stood at 64 units last month, it added. "Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply available for the month," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

The company is determined to enhance the supplies with subsequent introduction of BS-VI versions of other models and bring down the waiting period for customers, he added. "Since we have been supplying only BS-VI cars from January onwards and dealers were aggressively liquidating their BS-IV stock, our channel is left with a negligible stock of BS-IV cars as of February end," Goel said. The company said it has been producing only BS-VI models at both its plants since January this year.