English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda CB Shine Crosses 70 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone
With its Shine series, HMSI is the leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment with 51 percent market share.
2018 Honda CB Shine SP. (Image: Honda)
Loading...
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said its 125 cc motorcycle brand - CB Shine has crossed 70 lakh cumulative sales milestone. With its Shine series, HMSI is the leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment with 51 percent market share.
"Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us and we are all prepared to fulfil the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
The bike comes with a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had also recently felicitated Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, for her achievements.
Honda 2Wheelers India had sponsored Malik's essential expenses like training material, including new wheelchair, physiotherapist and nutritionist fees and coaching.
"Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us and we are all prepared to fulfil the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
The bike comes with a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had also recently felicitated Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, for her achievements.
Honda 2Wheelers India had sponsored Malik's essential expenses like training material, including new wheelchair, physiotherapist and nutritionist fees and coaching.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- Shah Rukh Khan's Private Birthday Party Abruptly Shut Down by Mumbai Police
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...