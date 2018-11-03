English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Honda CB Shine Crosses 70 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone

With its Shine series, HMSI is the leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment with 51 percent market share.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honda CB Shine Crosses 70 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone
2018 Honda CB Shine SP. (Image: Honda)
Loading...
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said its 125 cc motorcycle brand - CB Shine has crossed 70 lakh cumulative sales milestone. With its Shine series, HMSI is the leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment with 51 percent market share.

"Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us and we are all prepared to fulfil the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The bike comes with a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had also recently felicitated Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, for her achievements.

Honda 2Wheelers India had sponsored Malik's essential expenses like training material, including new wheelchair, physiotherapist and nutritionist fees and coaching.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...