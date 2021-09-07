Honda CB200X Adventure Tourer Deliveries Commence in India ahead of Festive Season

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the commencement of deliveries for their latest adventure motorcycle – the Honda CB200X across India. The first unit of the motorcycle, which is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), was handed over in Faridabad, Haryana.

In terms of design, the adventure tourer wears an upswept exhaust and gets a sharply designed under-cowl. It also gets raised & swaged handlebar inspired from Honda’s high-end machines.

It gets a tall visor and knuckle covers along with an integrated LED blinker. It gets a seat height of 810 mm inspires riding confidence and comfort. Nothing reflects strength with an ample amount of style like the CB200X. It gets a Fully Digital Liquid Crystal Meter that shows information like Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator and Battery Voltmeter is also available on the screen with 5-level adjustable brightness.

Approaching blinding curves with a sharp gaze is CB200X’s all-LED lighting setup LED headlamp with position lamp, LED winkers and iconic X-shaped LED tail lamp. To ensure efficient braking control over a wide variety of roads, CB200X is equipped with Petal Disc Brakes (Front & Rear) with ABS.

Bringing stability and control is the Mono-Shock Rear Suspension, which delivers an excellent riding experience & superior handling while cornering. While the Engine Stop Switch makes it convenient to turn off the ignition with a simple flick, the Hazard Switch feature adds to the safety of riders in low visibility conditions. Key on tank placement amplifies its streetfighter character while adding more convenience to the rider.

The motorcycle gets a 184cc PGM-FI engine that outputs 17.03bhp at 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm, CB200X’s engine delivers sporty power in higher revs and balanced mid-range torque.

The new CB200X will be available in three colours - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.

