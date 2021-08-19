Honda CB200X Adventure Tourer Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.44 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the all-new CB200X in India at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of design, the adventure tourer wears an upswept exhaust and gets a sharply designed under-cowl. It also gets raised & swaged handlebar inspired from Honda’s high-end machines.

Talking on the launch Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, it is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer - CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Sharing more details, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Marking a steady evolution in 180-200cc segment, CB200X is a classic urban explorer at heart developed for next-gen millennials. Its design is inspired by Honda’s legendary higher displacement adventure bikes. The overall design provides riders an upright and relaxed posture for city commute as well as for their weekend rides. Built to deliver dynamic performance, its engine delivers a powerful torque character in a practical range and a sporty performance in high rpm range. Unique knuckle covers with integrated LED winkers, golden USD front forks along with other features not only lend CB200X an imposing road presence but a premium rugged character too. Be it the urban landscape or beyond, CB200X gives you the freedom to EXPLORE LIFE WITH EVERY RIDE!”

It gets a tall visor and knuckle covers along with an integrated LED blinker. It gets a seat height of 810 mm inspires riding confidence and comfort. Nothing reflects strength with ample amount of style like the CB200X. It gets a Fully Digital Liquid Crystal Meter that shows information like Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator and Battery Voltmeter is also available on the screen with 5-level adjustable brightness.

Approaching blinding curves with a sharp gaze is CB200X’s all-LED lighting setup LED headlamp with position lamp, LED winkers and iconic X-Shaped LED tail lamp. To ensure efficient braking control over a wide variety of roads, CB200X is equipped with Petal Disc Brakes (Front & Rear) with ABS.

Bringing stability and control is the Mono-Shock Rear Suspension, which delivers an excellent riding experience & superior handling while cornering. While the Engine Stop Switch makes it convenient to turn-off the ignition with a simple flick, Hazard Switch feature adds to the safety of riders in low visibility condition. Key on tank placement amplifies its street fighter character while adding more convenience to the rider.

The motorcycle gets a 184cc PGM-FI engine that outputs 17.03bhp at 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm, CB200X’s engine delivers sporty power in higher revs and balanced mid-range torque.

The new CB200X will be available in three colors - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for CB200X at its authorized dealership network across India.

