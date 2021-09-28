Honda CB200X Review - An Improved Hornet 2.0 With New Promises?

The last time we got our hands on an adventure motorcycle from the house of Honda it was the CB500X and today we have its younger sibling, the CB200X. Now, the motorcycle has already been launched in India, which means that its price, specification and details are already out there. We also know that this motorcycle is heavily based on the Hornet 2.0 which while does answer a lot of questions, raises many others. So we tried figuring out a few things. For instance, does this prove to be a worthy alternative to the Hornet 2.0, catering to people who require more practicality, and the looks of an adventure motorcycle and also the elephant in the room, its price tag and whether you should get one home? So, let’s get into it.

A New Niche?

Now Honda is touting the CB200X as an Urban Explorer. The motorcycle aims to creating a niche for itself, falling at a conjuncture between a sporty commuter and an outright adventure motorcycle. And to answer the question, whether it has done a laudable job, we first need to address the differences from the Hornet 2.0.

In terms of cosmetic changes in comparison to the Hornet 2.0, most of the tweaks come at the front. The CB200X gets a semi-naked fairing that comes with faux air vents, also new are elements like a windscreen, new handlebar, knuckle guards with integrated LED blinkers and a new seat.

Design

Now while looks are subjective, it is quite safe to say that the motorcycle manages to lose no marks. From the front to the back, the motorcycle looks quite proportionate with elements like the semi-naked fairing and the corresponding tank shrouds not overselling its intended purpose. The windscreen, which seems to be a thoughtful addition, is more of an ornamental addition considering that it’s only needed at high speeds, which the motorcycle’s engine or your city condition might not always allow.

Nonetheless, put the equation together with the knuckle guard, the upswept exhaust and the striking paint schemes and the result is a motorcycle that raises eyebrows and questions at every red light.

Ergonomics and Comfort

Now coming on to the more important stuff. Honda has said that the CB200X was developed for riding habits that involve 70 to 80 per cent of urban riding and the occasional short weekend. You and I both know that all motorcycles can do everything, it’s just the rider that matters. But considering that Honda managed to come up with a new product while it had the Hornet 2.0 which pretty much can do the same thing, it is important to see what’s the difference.

Now one of the biggest changes in the CB200X comes in terms of ergonomics. This one gets a new handlebar that is raised and pulled closer to the rider, this changes the rider’s triangle as you sit more upright. This makes the motorcycle easier to manoeuvre in traffic and also access tight parking spaces with utmost ease.

Another big change comes in the form of the new seat, the company has added more padding and the difference is quite noticeable. The seat now accommodates the rider better and gives enough space to move around while munching longer miles.

Cycle Parts

In terms of components, the bike borrows the same LCD instrument cluster from the Hornet 2.0. However, this time around it is placed a little farther from the rider to accommodate the handlebar. The system shows vital information like gear position indicator, two trip metres, battery voltmeter, along with a tachometer and speedometer. While there is nothing to complain about the unit, we did wish for connectivity features as well.

Engine and Performance

Now the heart of the matter, the engine. As we mentioned before the CB200X is heavily based on the Hornet 2.0 and derives the same engine. Not only that, the heart makes it into the new offering in the same state of tune as well. Outputting 17bhp and 16.1Nm of torque, the engine that felt quite peppy in the Hornet, feels less excited in the CB200X. Blame it on the 5kg it gained while wearing the new avatar. Now Honda has highlighted the fact that the CB200X was not made for outright offroading but minor soft roading and the latter, we thought the motorcycle could have done more low-range punch than its current state of tune where the meat of the power lies beyond 4500rpm.

We cannot miss out on the golden USD forks, which brings us to the cycle parts and the story is the same. The CB200X gets the same chassis and cycle parts as the Hornet 2.0. This means pretty much all aspects including the ground clearance of 810mm is the same as its streetfighter sibling. The CB200X also gets the sale of golden USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear, and before you ask, with the same suspension travel as well.

Verdict

Now, the pricing factor has been a bit of an Achilles heel for Honda in recent times. And while at the launch the 1.44 lakh price did seem quite steep to us, the thoughts were changed after riding it. The price tag does not come with empty promises. For a premium of a little more than Rs 10,000 over the Hornet 2.0, you get Honda’s reliability, superior paint finish, upright riding posture and the practicality that comes with it, also engine refinement. So if you are looking to buy the Hornet 2.0, but are iffy over having more practicality and a slight taste of adventure, wait, save some more and go for the CB200X.

