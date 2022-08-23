Honda CB300F Dealer Dispatch Begins Pan India

Honda 2-Wheelers India has started the dealer dispatches of the recently launched CB300F across the country. The bike has entered series production at Honda’s 4th factory at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat.

The company celebrated the roll out of Honda CB300F by conducting a special line off ceremony in the august presence of Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO (HMSI) along with Mr. Takahiro Honda – Chief Production Officer & Director (HMSI), Mr. Naveen Awal – Director, Production (HMSI), Mr. Manish Dua – Operating Officer (Vithalapur Plant), Mr. Akira Toyama, Executive Vice-President (Vithalapur Plant).

Honda has created a special line for the production of mid-size motorcycles which cater to both domestic and export markets. The CB300F is also manufactured on this special line. The main manufacturing lines are used to wheel out scooter products.

Honda CB300F is the brand’s 4th product in the 300-500cc segment as it comes powered by a 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC petrol engine. Available in two variants namely Deluxe and Deluxe Pro, it is sold at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Honda CB300F can be availed in three color choices: Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel blue Metallic and Sports Red. Some of the notable features include Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), fully-digital instrument panel and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

As for the Vithalapur factory in Gujarat, it started operations in fiscal year 2014-15. Being spread across 250 acres of land, it is approx 80 km from Ahmedabad. Honda Activa (110cc & 125cc), Honda Dio and Honda Grazia are manufactured at this plant along with the newly launched CB300F.

