Honda CB300R Deliveries Commence in India, Priced at Rs 2.41 Lakh
The first lot of keys of the Honda CB300R were delivered in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram, while deliveries in other cities will be followed soon, HMSI said in a statement.
Honda CB300R. (Image: Honda 2Wheelers)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said it has commenced deliveries of its bike CB300R. The first lot of keys were delivered in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram, while deliveries in other cities will be followed soon, HMSI said in a statement. The Honda CB300R is priced at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has taken the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the CB300R in India. It comes with two colours - Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.
"Overwhelmed by the response since its launch in February, we have revised our production plan to meet the additional demand," HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.
Honda says that the CB300R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment. The bike is powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 30.9PS of power at 5,500rpm and 27Nm of torque at 7,500rpm which comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. Honda claims that bike has a fuel economy figure of 30.2kmpl.
With inputs from PTI
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
