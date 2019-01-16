Honda CB300R Launch in India Confirmed, Bookings Open for Rs 5000

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India confirmed that the Neo Sports Café inspired– Honda CB300R will be launched in India. The CB300R will be available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the Indian market. The CB300R will be available in two colors - Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. Honda has opened bookings for the CB300R across India for Rs 5000.Commenting on the announcement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences. Not only will it add more adrenaline to daily riding, Neo Sports Café styled CB300R is sure to turn around heads on the streets.He also added, "The CB300R will be Made-in-India and priced below Rs. 2.5 lacs (ex-showroom) for customers to experience Honda’s superior technology and thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today.”Honda says that the CB300R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment. The bike is powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 30.9PS of power at 5,500rpm and 27Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and Honda claims that bike has a fuel economy figure of 30.2kmpl. With an aggressive price point and bold look, the CB300R could certainly make things a lot more interesting given the competition at that pricing in India.