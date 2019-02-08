Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new Neo Sports Café inspired– Honda CB300R for Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The CB300R will be available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the Indian market and will be available in two colors - Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. Honda was already accepting bookings for the CB300R across India for Rs 5000.Honda says that the CB300R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment. The bike is powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 30.9PS of power at 5,500rpm and 27Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and Honda claims that bike has a fuel economy figure of 30.2kmpl. With an aggressive price point and bold look, the CB300R could certainly make things a lot more interesting given the competition at that pricing in India.Delighted on the positive response for CB300R - Honda’s third ‘Make in India’ model under CKD line-up, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said “The all new Neo Sports Café inspired CB300R is a breakthrough modern take on the classic roadster design. With strategic pricing of Rs. 2.41 lac (ex-showroom, pan India), Honda has put the spotlight on the growing middleweight category and motor enthusiasts across India have responded. In just 25 days since the start of bookings, CB300R is already booked for over 3 months based on our current production plan! Introduction of CB300R will debut the new premium Silver Wing-mark in India.”The deliveries of the new Honda CB300R will begin from March 2019.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.