Honda CB300R Sold For 3 Months in India, Priced at Rs 2.41 Lakh

In just 25 days since the start of bookings, CB300R is already booked for over 3 months based on our current production plan, said YS Guleria, HMSI.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Honda CB300R Sold For 3 Months in India, Priced at Rs 2.41 Lakh
Honda CB300R. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently launched the new Neo Sports Café inspired - Honda CB300R for Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The CB300R, which is available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the Indian market is booked for three months. Honda started accepting bookings for the CB300R across India for Rs 5000 ahead of the launch and received bookings for three months in advance.

However, Honda has not disclosed the number of units allocated to India and there’s a possibility that CB300R is introduced as a limited run model. The bike is available in two colors - Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red and is the Honda’s third ‘Make in India’ model under CKD line-up.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said “In just 25 days since the start of bookings, CB300R is already booked for over 3 months based on our current production plan! Introduction of CB300R will debut the new premium Silver Wing-mark in India.”

Honda says that the CB300R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment. The bike is powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 30.9PS of power at 5,500rpm and 27Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and Honda claims that bike has a fuel economy figure of 30.2kmpl. With an aggressive price point and bold look, the CB300R could certainly make things a lot more interesting given the competition at that pricing in India.

The deliveries of the new Honda CB300R will begin from March 2019.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
