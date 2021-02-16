Honda CB350RS Launched in India at Rs 1.96 Lakh, Bookings Open

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of the new Honda CB350RS in India and it has been priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be sold across India through its BigWing range of dealerships and as a result, the CB350RS joins the Honda H’ness CB350, Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the Honda CBR1000RR-R – motorcycles which are sold by Honda BigWing.

The Honda CB350RS is based on the same platform as the Honda H’ness CB350 which was launched last year, however, it gets several changes. This includes a blacked-out design theme that the CB350RS has as opposed to the chrome-finish that the H’ness CB350 has. This includes side panels, front and rear fender, headlamp encasing, front suspension, rear suspension, horn, all being blacked-out. There is still some chrome, through, on the engine, which has remained unchanged in terms of looks. The exhaust, on the other hand, has a lot less chrome than before.

Other changes include a new LED tail lamp design, new LED indicators, a new skid plate under the engine, front fork gators that have been given on the CB350RS and a different seat design. Lastly, it gets different tyres front (100/90) and back (150/70) which have bigger block patterns which gives the motorcycle a scrambler-like look.

Other than these aesthetic changes, the motorcycle has one design change in the form of new rear-set footpegs. The CB350RS remains identical to the CB350 H’ness in every other way.

This means, the motorcycle has the same chassis, gearbox with slip and assist clutch, and is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 15.5 kW of power and 30 Nm of torque. It also gets the identical semi-digital instrument cluster that shows information like gear position indicator, distance to empty and real-time fuel consumption.

Additionally, the Honda CB350RS also carries over the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is their traction control system that is switchable, along with dual-channel ABS.

Honda says that the bookings for the motorcycle has begun and deliveries are expected to take place from mid-March, 2021. The CB350RS will be available in two colour options - Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.