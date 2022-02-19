Honda CB500X Gets Massive Price Cut in India; Cheaper by Over Rs 1 Lakh

In a bid to give a major push to the sales of its mid-segment adventure touring motorcycle, Honda has slashed the price of the CB500X, which was launched in India last year. According to the Financial Express, the Japanese manufacturer has made the CB500X more affordable by Rs 1.08 lakh. At the time of its launch, the bike was given a price tag of a whopping Rs 6.87 lakh which was on a higher side considering the Indian market.

However, now the price has been brought down to Rs 5.79 lakh with the hope that it might help the bike gain popularity among Indian buyers.

The bike was launched in India in March 2021 and reportedly did not record satisfactory sales. Going by the figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Japanese bike-maker could sell only 18 units of its CB500X in the last month in India. Moreover, only a total of 73 bikes were sold from April 2021 to January 2022, as per Times Drive.

However, considering the specs of the bike and the latest price cut, the CB500X can be an ideal choice for people looking for a fun and adventurous ride. The motorcycle has been powered by a 471.03 liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 43.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and 47 hp of power at 8,500 RPM. The engine is also four-valve and fuel-injected and offers a six-speed manual transmission. Besides this, assist and slipper clutch has also been given for smoother gear shifting.

With an exorbitant price tag, Honda has equipped the bike with significant features such as an all-LED lighting system, dual-channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster. Keeping the safety of the rider in mind, the bike gets efficient braking hardware with 296 mm front discs and 240 mm rear discs.

What makes the bike a good option for touring and adventurism is its ergonomics. With the handlebar and footpegs placed at a comfortable position, the rider is not likely to experience discomfort on longer rides. Overall, the bike has been given a premium finish from the body panels to the switchgear, which somewhat justifies its price.

