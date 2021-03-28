Honda CB500X India First Ride Review: Does it Justify the Price Tag of Rs 6.87 Lakh?

Adventure motorcycles are arguably one of the most popular formats of motorcycles not only in India but across the world. As a result, almost every automaker wants a share of the pie and Honda is the latest automaker to enter the middleweight adventure motorcycle space in India with the Honda CB500X.

Let’s start with the design and right away, the first thing you will notice is just how compact this motorcycle is. Everything on it seems to be done with a purpose and with an intention of keeping it to the minimum. As a result, the bike looks friendly and welcoming and not intimidating at all, something that riders stepping up to this motorcycle from a smaller motorcycle will appreciate.

Honda CB500X. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

It comes with a negative display LCD instrument cluster which shows all the information you would need and even though it feels tiny the first time you look at it, it doesn’t lack visibility and does the job well. Additionally, all lights on the bike are LEDs.

Honda CB500X. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now let’s talk about ergonomics and the Honda CB500X hits the sweet spot. It might seem a little high at first but I could plant both my feet decently well onto the ground and for reference, I am 5’10.

The riding position is really natural as everything falls within your reach and you don’t have to reach out to the handlebar. The big question – can you ride this motorcycle all day? Well, you definitely can.

The seat is also comfortable and the wind deflector actually works really well. It can be adjusted to different heights too if needed. Speaking of adjustability, both the front and the rear suspension can be adjusted for preload which is a very significant addition as it lets you set the bike up as per your taste and requirements.

Now that we are done talking about the design, we have to talk about the riding experience and in that department, as is usually the case with premium Honda motorcycles, what differentiates the CB500X is the engine.

Honda CB500X. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And oh, what a sweet engine it is. This is a 471cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 47 hp and 43.2 Nm of torque. Yes, it’s not a very powerful motor, I agree with you, but it is the refinement and the linear fashion of delivering power that makes you enjoy it so much. You can shift at the redline or can lug the engine in sixth gear and ride around, the CB500X will not complain.

Honda says that they have worked hard on packing everything together tightly for better mass centralization and, as a result, they have mounted the engine close to the swingarm pivot point. The result is that the CB500X is a very friendly motorcycle that invites you to push it and yourself harder no matter what the terrain is. Other things work in tandem very well too, like the 310mm single disc brake is a delight to use with excellent feedback and bite. The brake lever is span adjustable but sadly, and surprisingly, not the clutch lever. Speaking of the clutch, it’s light and smooth and once again a delight to use, just like the gearbox.

Honda CB500X. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So you get the idea, the CB500X is friendly, runs like a hot knife through butter and is very capable as well. If there’s one thing I would change on it, though, is the footpegs which are not comfortable when you stand and ride. And that you need to change the tyres if you want to do proper off-roading on it. Other than that, the bike is impressive on all fronts.

CHECK OUT OUR DETAILED IMAGE GALLERY OF THE HONDA CB500X HERE

So at the end of the day, the Honda CB500X is a classic example of why you should not judge a motorcycle by its spec sheet because this is an experience that you need to have in order to understand the motorcycle better. But to sum it all up, we have to talk about the price and to be honest, yes, it is an expensive motorcycle. But hear me out. The case with Honda premium motorcycles is that they give you value over time and this is what the case will be with the CB500X as well. First, this is a Honda so will not be a problem. And secondly, the service and maintenance cost of a Honda motorcycle is one of the best in the industry, so keep that in mind when you are checking the motorcycle out and thinking about its price tag. All in all, I absolutely love the CB500X and I do recommend it if you’re looking for a middleweight adventure motorcycle.