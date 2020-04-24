Honda CBF 190 R Likely to be Launched in India, Will Rival KTM 200 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200

New patent filings in India suggests that Honda is planning to bring the CBF 190 R to our shores soon. The motorcycle is currently sold in international markets such as China and Latin America. If launched in India, the bike will compete with players in the 200-cc segment such as the KTM 200 Duke.

In several cases, there’s no guarantee that the product will be launched after the manufacturer files for a patent. However, it does indicate that the company is pondering over its viability in the Indian market. Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the patent was filed in June last year and has been published in the journal dated March 2020.

In Honda’s Indian lineup, the CBF 190 R could carry a different nameplate and come as a premium option over the Hornet and Unicorn. At the moment, Honda faces a giant void between the CB Unicorn and the premium CB 300 R which could be filled by the CBF 190 R.

In the international markets, the CBF 190 R is powered by a 184.4-cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that outputs 15.8hp and 15.3Nm of torque through a 5-speed transmission. In India, the motorcycle could be able to juice out more power to be able to compete with its immediate rivals.

