Honda CBR650R First Look at EICMA, India Launch in Early 2019

Do you remember the Honda CBR650F? Well, that motorcycle is going to be replaced by the upcoming 2019 Honda CBR650R, and the difference between the two motorcycles is more than just of a letter. We get our hands on it at the global unveil of the motorcycle at EICMA 2018 and tell you more about it.Let’s start off by telling you about the engine on board. Yes, it still is an inline 4-cylinder 649cc unit but now it revs a 1000 RPM more and produces more power than before, specifically, 93 horsepower – a jump of 5 per cent, coming in at 12000 RPM. But, don’t mistake this motorcycle for just something with a power upgrade. As, in order to justify the R in its name, what Honda has done is bump up the sportiness factor of this sports tourer by altering with the rider’s triangle. The seat height remains the same as before but the footpegs are now higher up and further back, and the handlebar has been moved forward by a whole 30mm – shifting the riding posture of this motorcycle to a lot sportier than before. Still, it is not an all-out track bike, but a rather sportier tourer. Other changes include a new front upside-down fork by Showa, new front brakes and a weight reduction of 6 kilos.There are changes in terms of its looks as well. The CBR 650R takes design inspiration from its elder sibling – the Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade. This is evident in the form of its sharp, aggressive lines and stubby tail section. The extended fairing housing the new twin LED headlamps looks fantastic and overall, the motorcycle feels up to date and properly sporty. The only thing that Honda needs to keep in mind is the pricing of this motorcycle as if they get it right, this will be a very interesting offering in the Indian market.