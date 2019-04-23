Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh

The new CBR650R comes equipped with a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine which produces 88.4 hp @ 11,500 rpm and 60.1 Nm @ 8,000rpm.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched its latest sports middleweight model - the new CBR650R at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom Pan-India). The CBR650R comes equipped with a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine which produces 88.4 hp @ 11,500 rpm and 60.1 Nm @ 8,000rpm. The CBR650R comes with an Assist/Slipper Clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off as well. Honda says that the CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor. There's also the new adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks on offer for better suspension response.

Speaking on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was just last week that we announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in India. CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold & serviced under Honda BigWing. Delivering a sporty & powerful performance with Honda’s Racing pedigree, the all-new CBR650R is set to excite middleweight biking enthusiasts.”

Honda CBR650R in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour option. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) Honda CBR650R in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour option. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)

The Honda CBR650R comes equipped with dual radial-mount callipers to match a single-piston rear calliper for improved balance. The dual-channel ABS also help maintain the control on Honda's middleweight sports bike. Honda's newest motorcycle in India also gets 4 exhaust downpipes which sweep together around the front of the engine, and also a specially designed muffler.

The CBR650R takes cues directly from the Fireblade. Full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display. Furthermore, the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator.

Revealed at 2018 EICMA Show in Milan, CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middleweight line up. The CBR650R is available in 2 colours options - Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. The CBR650R will be available at 22 WingWorld and one exclusive Honda BigWing dealership across the country.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram