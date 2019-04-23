Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh

Honda CBR650R in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour option. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched its latest sports middleweight model - the new CBR650R at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom Pan-India). The CBR650R comes equipped with a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine which produces 88.4 hp @ 11,500 rpm and 60.1 Nm @ 8,000rpm. The CBR650R comes with an Assist/Slipper Clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off as well. Honda says that the CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor. There's also the new adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks on offer for better suspension response.Speaking on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was just last week that we announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in India. CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold & serviced under Honda BigWing. Delivering a sporty & powerful performance with Honda’s Racing pedigree, the all-new CBR650R is set to excite middleweight biking enthusiasts.”The Honda CBR650R comes equipped with dual radial-mount callipers to match a single-piston rear calliper for improved balance. The dual-channel ABS also help maintain the control on Honda's middleweight sports bike. Honda's newest motorcycle in India also gets 4 exhaust downpipes which sweep together around the front of the engine, and also a specially designed muffler.The CBR650R takes cues directly from the Fireblade. Full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display. Furthermore, the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator.Revealed at 2018 EICMA Show in Milan, CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middleweight line up. The CBR650R is available in 2 colours options - Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. The CBR650R will be available at 22 WingWorld and one exclusive Honda BigWing dealership across the country.