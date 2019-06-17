Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Honda Celebrates 1 Lakh Units of Amaze With Special Ace Edition

A few additions in the new edition comes in the form of Front Room Lamp, Door Edge Garnish, an Ace Edition Emblem among others.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Honda Celebrates 1 Lakh Units of Amaze With Special Ace Edition
Honda Amaze. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Celebrating sales of over a lakh units of the Amaze in just 13 months since its launch in mid-May 2018, Honda Cars India Ltd has introduced a special Ace Edition of the car. Based on the top-grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, the Ace Edition offers sportier appeal to the car and will be available in 3 colours – Radiant Red, Lunar Silver and White Orchid Pearl. A few additions in the new edition comes in the form of Front Room Lamp, Door Edge Garnish, an Ace Edition Emblem among others.

Speaking on the success of Honda Amaze, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “All New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze has been a game changer for HCIL achieving exceptional success with over 1 lakh sales in record 13 months translating into 20% higher sales as compared to 1st Gen Amaze that was launched in 2013. The bold styling of Amaze has appealed to a lot of SUV intenders and First-time buyers. We would like to thank our customers for the confidence & continuous support that has enabled the brand to grow so strongly. To commemorate this success, we are introducing the special “Ace Edition” of Honda Amaze with an enhanced sporty and premium look.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
