2-min read

Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India

The best selling car in July 2018 has been present in India for the past 20 years and is still going strong when it comes to brand image and sales.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
2017 Honda City. (Image: Honda)
The Honda City has made its way back to the top of the segment sales chart in July 2018. The City clocked in a sale of 3,709 units, the Hyundai Verna followed closely behind with 3,351 units and the Toyota Yaris took the third spot with 1,400 units. The best selling car in July 2018 has been present in India for the past 20 years and is still going strong when it comes to brand image and sales. With Maruti Suzuki launching the facelifted Ciaz sedan this month, it will be interesting to see how the C-Segment sedan space pan outs in the near future.

When it comes to engine specifications, the Toyota Yaris comes with a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, petrol engine with an output of 108hp. The engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox alongside a 7-step CVT (automatic transmission). The Hyundai Verna comes with a choice of three powertrain options – 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol, 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine and 1.4 L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine. The engines come with two transmission options - 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Both the 1.6-litre engines produce 123 bhp and 128 bhp respectively.

The Honda City is available with two engine options 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of power and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that punches out 100 bhp and 200 Nm of power. While the petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and automatic CVT gearbox options, the diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz comes with two engine options – 1.4-litre K14B VVT petrol engine that produces 91 bhp, 130 Nm of power and 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. While the petrol engine comes with an option of 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic gearbox, the diesel engine comes with 5-speed manual gearbox.

When it comes to safety, the Yaris is equipped with all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. The Toyota Yaris was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The new Hyundai Verna gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The car is built on advanced high strength steel (AHSS) body structure that provides rigidity. The car also has rear parking cameras.

The Honda City also comes with six-airbags and ABD as standard across the range. The City has a Multiview rear parking camera and anti-theft security alarm and the car is built on advanced compatibility engineering (ACE) body structure for more strength. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. The car also gets a reverse parking camera with parking sensors.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Photogallery

