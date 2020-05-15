Honda City BS-VI Gets Discounts of upto Rs 1 Lakh, Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying it

The latest version of the Honda City, one of the most sought-after cars, is all set for launch in India. Ahead of the unveiling of the all-new Honda City, the Japanese carmaker is offering heavy discounts on the fourth-generation City. The on-sale sedan comes with a BS6-compliant engine which was upgraded in December last year.







To sell off its old models, Honda is rolling out exciting offers and discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Before buying the fourth-generation City model, you should know a few specs about the car. The BS6-compliant model includes 1.5-litre capacity, 4-cylinder and i-VTEC petrol engine and generates 119PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. You can choose between a five-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Other specifications include a 6.9-inch touchscreen system which is supported by both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlight, six airbags, an electric sunroof, an automatic AC and cruise control.







Here is a look at the discount offers for BS6 Honda City:







The fourth-generation BS6 Honda City SV (MT), V (MT), and V (CVT) models are available at a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and additional exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000. For VX MT, a buyer can avail a cash discount of Rs 37,000 along with Rs 35000 as additional exchange bonus. If you are opting for the top-spec Honda City variants such as ZX MT, VX CVT and ZX CVT, the cash discount comes to around Rs 50,000 with the additional exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. This takes the total benefits to Rs 1 lakh.







The current showroom price for BS6-compliant City ranges between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh.

