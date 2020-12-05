Honda City Continues to be Best-Selling Executive Sedan in India, 3,523 Units Sold in November

Even as global trends in automobile show a marked shift from sedans to SUVs, there are a few car manufacturers in India who are offering mid-sized sedans that remain popular among the masses. In India, manufacturers like Maruti, Honda, Skoda, Hyundai and Volkswagen offer cars in this category.

According to a report in Rush Lane, total sales in the mid-size sedans reached 8,163 units last month which was up 29.88 percent as against 6,285 units sold in November 2019. However, the report added that the month-on-month sales in the segment dipped 12.62 percent with 9,342 units sold in October.

According to a report AutoPunditz, the New Honda City again took the crown as India's No 1 Executive Sedan for November 2020 with sales of 3,523 units. The Ciaz dispatched 1,870 units and came in second. The report added that the Honda City sales were up by a mammoth 135 percent YoY in November 2020. According to it, model now commands almost 44% Market Share in the segment and Maruti’s Ciaz surprisingly recorded 29 percent YoY increase and jumped to the second spot in the list by overtaking the New Verna comfortably in November.

Apart from this the report added that Skoda Rapid performed well and the model registered a YoY growth of 12 percent. However, the Venti sales fell 75 percent and it could only sell 125 units in the last month. According to figures, the largest growth, however, was shown by the Toyota Yaris which had a 222 percent YoY growth to 345 units in November 2020 as compared to the 107 during the same period in 2019.

According to a report by Cartoq, Honda cars India launched the fifth generation City sedan in the market earlier in July this year and has since then been receiving an overwhelming response from customers. The all-new City looks a lot like the baby Civic but offers a lot more in terms of features. The All-new Honda City has all LED headlamps, dual-function DRLs and LED taillights as well.