Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Sedan Launched in India at Rs 19.49 Lakh - Details Here

Honda has launched the hybrid midsize City e:HEV hybrid at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings of the same have already commenced with deliveries expected to start soon. The all-new city comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that sends its power to two motors at each axle. One of the same functions is like an electric generator, while the second compliment the power of the ICE Counterpart. The City e:HEV gets an acclaimed fuel economy of 26.5 kmpl adding upt to a 1,000-km range as compared to the standard petrol-powered City ZX CVT which gives 18.4 kmpl.

The aforementioned powertrain is mated to an eCVT transmission with the battery pack placed in the boot. The engine outputs 126hp at 2,000rpm along with 253Nm of torque.

The car comes with a host of segment-first safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking. Additionally, the car also gets six, airbags, ORVM-mounted lane-watch cameras, a multi-angle rearview camera, TPMS, vehicle stability assist, hill-start assist and ISOFIX-compatible rear seats.

In terms of design, the city e:HEV retains most of its elements from the previous generation car. Few changes in the new iteration come in the form of the blue accents on the Honda logos, a tailgate-mounted e:HEV badge, new fog light garnishes, an updated diffuser design on the rear bumper and a boot lid spoiler.

Also Watch:

On the inside, the car gets an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with ambient lighting, an electric sunroof and an updated version of Honda Connect with Amazon Echo, Google assistant and smartwatch (iOS and Android) integration.

At its launch, the Honda City e:HEV goes up against the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.