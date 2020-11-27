Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Sedan Launched in Thailand at Rs 20.44 Lakh, Gets 27.8 Kmpl Mileage

One of the most popular car makers, Honda, has launched its all news city hatchback variant in Thailand. The Japanese company has introduced the Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan there. The fancy and elegant car is priced at THB 839,000. If one converts this in Indian rupee then it will be a massive sum of Rs 20.44 Lakhs.

As reported by Indian Autos Blog (), Honda has only launched the City e:HEV hybrid sedan in the top RS variant. The car in terms of looks is very similar to its petrol-powered model. The four wheeler houses a pair of attractive LED headlamps, blacked-out grille, alloy wheels among many other things. The car has a big sporty front bumper that comes with LED fog lamps. The Obsidian Blue Pearl paint scheme not only makes the vehicle look elegant but also adds a classy quotient to it.

In terms of its functionality, the all new Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan gets an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system consisting of an electric motor. This makes the vehicle capable of producing a massive 108 PS and 253 Nm. The engine of the car is very impressive as it comes with a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC power plant. With the help of this, the vehicle can churn out 98 PS from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm. As per the Japanese car makers the car is claiming a fuel efficiency of 27.8 km/litre.

The interiors of the car are not only high-tech but are also great in terms of looks. Honda has come with paddle shifters in the latest car, this will control the amount of regenerative braking. Entertainment in cars is no longer a side-y thing. Keeping up with the latest trends, the Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan comes with a large display that supports Apple CarPlay connectivity. The seats are made of faux leather and suede upholstery.

With the launch of this car in Thailand, Honda has clearly made a statement about its clear intentions towards a more eco-friendly environment. As of now, there are no details regarding the India launch of this car.