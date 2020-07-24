Honda City is the Longest-Running and Most Successful Nameplate in India| Interview

Honda Cars India Ltd recently launched the much-awaited all-new Honda City 5th generation sedan in India. The sedan gets updated design inspired from the bigger Honda Accord, new cabin with segment-first Alexa support and best-in-class safety features and refined engines. To understand the importance of the brand 'City' for Honda in India, we had a conversation with Rajesh Goel, Senior VP & Director, Marketing and Sales, HCIL.

Watch Here:

Not just the importance of the brand Honda City, Mr. Goel also talked about why the City is relevant in a market ruled by SUVs and what unique the new Honda City offers making it akin SUVs in Rs 15 Lakh range.

We also discussed the current production capacity of Honda Cars in India and also the dealership operation post lockdown. Rajesh Goel talked about the future of the Indian auto industry in context of the upcoming festive season when a large number of Indians go out and buy vehicles.

However, due to coronavirus, things are different this time around and he warned that the current jump in sales from the months of June and July can purely be pent up demand and he expects market to bouncebank by January 2021.

You can read our detailed Honda City test drive review here.