Honda City Outsells Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in January 2019
In terms of overall sales in January 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered a growth of 23% with monthly domestic sales of 18,261 units in January 2019.
The Honda City Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Car India has retained the numero uno spot in the mid-size sedan segment, outselling its closest rivals Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna with a big margin. Honda managed to sell 4855 units of the City, as against 3216 units of Hyundai Verna and 2934 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Honda City also did good in month-on-month sales, posting a 22% growth from December 2018, when Honda sold 3968 units of City.
In terms of overall sales in January 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered a growth of 23% with monthly domestic sales of 18,261 units in January 2019 against 14,838 units in the corresponding month in 2018. HCIL also exported a total of 200 units in January 2019.
During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative growth of 5.7%, selling 153,058 units during Apr’18 – Jan’19, against 144,802 units in the corresponding period last year.
Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “HCIL sales efforts backed by excellent support from dealers, helped us achieve the sales growth of 23% in January. Responding to the tepid market situation with extensive marketing efforts, including on-ground activations focusing on Tier 2&3 markets, drove sales of all Honda models in the month.” “With additional benefits in Direct Taxes announced in today’s Interim Budget, we expect the consumer sentiment to improve in the coming months,” he added.
The company’s product range includes Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V – which are manufactured in India. The Accord Hybrid is being sold as a completely build unit imported from Thailand.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
