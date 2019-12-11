Honda City with BS-VI Compliant Engine Launched at Rs 9.91 Lakh in India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday introduced BS-VI compliant version of its premium sedan Honda City priced between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Petrol version of the BS-VI compliant Honda City is available in both manual and automatic transmissions, while the diesel version will be introduced subsequently, HCIL said in a statement. The company said it has introduced Digipad 2.0, an advanced infotainment system, in V, VX and ZX variants of the car, which now comes with 17.7 cm advanced touchscreen audio, video and navigation system with smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Commenting on the introduction, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel said, "The launch of BS-VI Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-VI versions of other models in our line-up". Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with the policy framework of the government, he added. The company has been selling BS-VI compliant Honda CR-V Petrol and Honda Civic Petrol since their launch in October 2018 and March 2019 respectively, it added.

