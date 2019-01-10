English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda City ZX MT Top-End Petrol Variant Launched in India for Rs 12.75 Lakh
The Honda City is now offered in 4 grades in Manual Transmission for Petrol and Diesel - SV, V, VX and ZX grades. Additionally, Petrol CVT is also available in V, VX and ZX grades.
The 2017 Honda City Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced a new ZX MT (Petrol) grade of its premium mid-size sedan Honda City priced at Rs 12,75000(Ex-Showroom Delhi). The City line-up has also got two new exterior colours and standard application of Rear Parking Sensors.
Honda City will now come in two exciting new colours of Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic across the line-up. The introduction of new ZX MT (Petrol) grade is in response to increasing demand for top spec Petrol variant in manual transmission from City buyers.
Speaking on the introduction of the enriched Honda City, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in Petrol with Manual Transmission to complete the top spec ZX range and offer increased choice for our customers. The addition of new colours and standard application of Rear Parking sensors will further strengthen the City offering in the market.”
The new Honda City ZX MT (petrol) comes loaded with features such as the LED package, electric sunroof, 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, R6 Diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic headlights and automatic rain sensing wipers.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
